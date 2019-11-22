Telford's popular Christmas market returns to Southwater

Revellers were out in force in Southwater last night, as the food, gifts and crafts were on offer once again.

The wooden chalets have returned along with new tipis at Southwater Square, near the lake.

The usual selection of food, gifts and crafts will be back until December 23, with chalets running outside Wilkos and through to Southwater One.

The event is now in its fourth year and has been organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and Retail Alternatives.

Last year's event saw a slightly delayed opening due to "extreme" high winds.

But that didn't stop thousands of people coming out to enjoy old favourites including mulled wine, Dutch cheese and German sausage.