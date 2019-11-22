Polar Express to steam into Telford

All 30,000 tickets for the the festive train rides at Telford Steam Railway have sold out, with the first trips starting tomorrow.

There will be several trains every day except Tuesdays up to December 23

This is the fourth year that Telford Steam Railway have staged the Polar Express and every year has attracted more visitors. This year is up 7,000 on 2018 and tickets sold out in August.

Paul Sanderson, a railway volunteer, said: "The train arrives and the excited families, clutching their golden tickets and usually wearing pyjamas to fit in with the story, are invited on board as the conductor shouts ‘Well Are Ya Comin’.

"Then the fun really starts as 250 passengers embark on a magical an hour long journey to the North Pole and back, passing the Northern Lights on the way. The famous story is told by the conductor, and dancing chefs who also lead the singing, punch the tickets and serve hot chocolate and cookies. The finale of the journey is when Santa Claus appears in the carriage talks to all the children and gives them each the first present of Christmas, a silver bell from one of Santa’s reindeer.

"On arrival back at Spring Village, visitors are welcomed into the large marquee, with a twinkling starry top where the children can write letters to Santa, have a mock snowball fight, take lots of photos and browse the shop full of Polar Express souvenirs before being whisked off back to the park and ride then home to bed and dream of The Polar Express."

Visitors are advised to use the Jiggers Bank Park and Ride Car Park and travel to Horsehay on the buses provided.