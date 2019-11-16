Telford Centre Christmas lights switch-on taking place today

The Telford Centre Christmas lights switch-on was promising a packed day of family entertainment before the illuminations go live at 5pm.

The shopping centre entertainment was beginning at 11am and includes bouncing snowmen, glitter bells, stilt walkers, music, games, face-painting and balloon modelling.

The actual switch on will be carried out by Father Christmas, who was also opening his official 'Santa's Sorting Office'.

A spokesman for Telford Centre explained that children would be able to go and send off their very own Christmas lists.

He said: "We will have the opening of our Santa Sorting Office, on New Row by House of Fraser and opposite Costa Coffee.

"It is a brand new, free and interactive experience for children with games and the opportunity to write their letter to Santa."