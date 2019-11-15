Chance for Telford schools to have Stephen Mulhern narrate play

Last year Sheriffhales Primary in Telford reached the final and organisers are encouraging others will follow in their footsteps.

The winning school will have the chance to work with Stephen who will narrate their play in a one-off performance.

Stephen said: “O come, all ye teachers and parents across Telford, I’m so excited to once again join Virgin Media on the search to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play!

“Whether it’s a traditional nativity or a new story featuring dancing reindeer and elves, I could be coming to a school to narrate their festive play, which will be shared with millions of Virgin TV customers this Christmas.”

In addition, they will be awarded £5,000, a televised play and also a chance for a group of children from the school to go to a masterclass at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London. The children will also be treated to tickets to watch the blockbuster show and see the talented cast in action.

Virgin Media will be offering prizes for the winner, runner-up and the 22 regional finalist schools.

Brilliant

The runner-up school will win £1,000 plus 15 ukuleles, while 22 regional finalists will win £100 and two ukuleles each.

Advertising

In 2018, Sheriffhales Primary School had their play televised and received £100 for being a runner-up.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “We loved Sheriffhales’ entry last year and it would be fantastic to see schools across Telford enter our Christmas Stars competition again.

“There are some brilliant prizes to be unwrapped this year; from working with the fantastic Stephen Mulhern and scooping £5,000, to epic experiences thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical.

“Could Telford strike lucky again? Get your entries in now!”

Advertising

Schools have the choice to enter pupils acting, singing and dancing in any type of Christmas play- from a traditional nativity to a contemporary tale.

The competition closes at 11.59pm on December, 19.

More details can be found at www.ichild.co.uk/p/virgin-media-christmas-competition-t-2019

By Andra Brasovanu