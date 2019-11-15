Calendar entries on display in Telford exhibition

Pictures from 12 artists, which will be featured in a Wrekin Housing Trust Calendar, were unveiled at Telford College on Tuesday.

All 12 were winners selected for the trust's 2020 calendar – from nearly 100 entries.

The work was on show at Telford College today and tomorrow from 12pm to 3pm.

The exhibition will also be open on Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

Front cover winner Dave Hughes from Brookside

The judging panel was made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group, its tenants’ panel and Telford College.

They looked over almost 100 entries before deciding on the final 12.

Dave Hughes from Brookside had his picture selected as the one to grace the front cover of the calendar.

One of the judges, Lois Harding, who is a graphic designer and has worked on the group’s calendars for the last 10 years, said: “We were really pleased with the variety and quality of artwork submitted. The aim was to encourage people to take inspiration from their local area and give them free reign to submit a photo of artwork they create, whether that be glass blowing and ceramics, or needlework and textiles."

The Wrekin Housing Group has been publishing a calendar for the past 10 years. In recent years, calendars have featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Severn Valley Railway, on a variety of themes, such as baby animals, healthy living and local landscapes.