Series of large events confirmed for Telford next year

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that the first on the calendar will be a St George’s Day celebration in Telford Town Park on Sunday, April 19.

The Balloon Fiesta will return for its third year in the Telford Arena on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10.

Armed Forces Day will take place in Broad Oaks Park in Donnington on Saturday, June 27.

Telford Carnival will follow on Sunday, July 19, at Telford Town Park.

World Heritage Festival in Ironbridge returns in September and Telford Film Festival 2020 will be held throughout September and October.

The Telford Community Pride Awards will be on Thursday, November 26 and the Christmas market will return to Southwater in November and running throughout December.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We are extremely proud to put on a broad range of events for everyone to enjoy.

“They not only bring our communities together but also encourage visitors to come and experience our wonderful town and show what we have to offer.

“Our events have really helped put Telford on the map in recent years and I’m sure next year won’t disappoint. In 2018 our events saw around 100,000 people attend."