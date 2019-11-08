New Telford troupe dancing with delight for hospice

Students at Laura Deighton Dance Company in Telford have raised £200 from their first school show to donate to Hope House Hospice.

The idea came after Laura's seven-year-old daughter Skyler was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of three.

Laura's mother Sue said the hospice offered support to the family, and the dance company now aims to donate whenever it can.

She said: "The work and support that Hope House generates is beyond imagination.

"Unfortunately we only become aware once we as families are touched by life-threatening illness in young people.

"My granddaughter Skyler was diagnosed with leukaemia nearly four years ago but is now in remission and living her life, and you'd never know when you see her as part of our dance company.

Exciting

"The help, advice and all the support Hope House has given us is so precious and has also supported Skyler's sister Lily.

Advertising

"They stepped in and really looked after us. They offer support and advice and do things for the siblings as well."

Laura Deighton Dance Company opened its new premises on Dawley High Street on Saturday, taking over the former Supersave with help from a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Laura said: "This is a very exciting time for us. We have a great school, great environment and great team, and are very much looking forward to welcoming students, existing and new, to our new premises. We are chuffed to be here."

Sue added: "The transformation is fabulous. We've got four studios here and cover all types of dance.

Advertising

"We've also been supported by Wrekin Housing Trust which donated tables and chairs for the students to use."

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: "We have supported a number of businesses now with this grant and it's always great to see what a difference they are making.

"I'm happy that we've been able to help Laura and I'm sure the addition of the school will be a welcome boost to the High Street."