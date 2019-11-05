Menu

Scale models will make big news at Telford show

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Published:

Hundreds of scale modellers will be coming to Telford this weekend for a national show.

Scale Model World

The International Centre will host Scale Model World 2019 on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will include over 160 traders, major manufacturers and the chance to see some new announcements.

It will also include over 190 club and special interest group displays and thousands of models.

Tickets cost £12 for adults or £9 with concessions for November 9 and £10 for adults or £7 with concessions on November 10. A two-day pass is also available for £20. Children under 16 can enter for free.

The event is being organised by the International Plastic Modellers’ Society. For more information or to book tickets visit ipmsuk.org

