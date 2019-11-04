Elf returning to the big screen for Telford charity screening

The hugely popular holiday hit Elf will be shown at Cineworld Telford on December 3 to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Organisers said they expected the evening to be hugely popular, and that those interested in attending should book as soon as possible.

"Seats are extremely popular so register as soon as you can to avoid disappointment," the charity said. "Last year's screening sold out in record time."

Doors will open at 7pm and the film will begin at 7.15pm.

Admission costs £12, or VIP access is available for £15. VIP tickets include a hot chocolate or glass of prosecco along with a mince pie on arrival.

Seating will be allocated on a first come first serve basis. Tickets will then be sent in the post prior to the event.

Severn Hospice Christmas cards and raffle tickets will also be available.