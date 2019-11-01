Telford Town Park high ropes activity achieves national quality mark

Sky Reach High Ropes has achieved the Learning Outside the Classroom quality badge with the Adventure Mark. This is a nationally recognised mark of quality and safety for learning in an outdoor environment.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for and leisure said: “Sky Reach high ropes have achieved so much in such a short amount of time, the team do work hard to provide both an exciting experience but also one that educates and resonates with both the public and schools in the borough.”

Recently Sky Reach has been asked to design a programme for young adults that develops the soft skills that local employers say they are looking for, including problem solving, task planning, team work and communication.

The programme ‘Work Ready Work Smart’ sees participants challenge themselves through a series of activities.