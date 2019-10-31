Halloween takeover at Telford Ice Rink

A spooky Halloween skate session is taking place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The Festival of Fright Halloween event, which takes place on ice, will include outlandish clowns and its very own scare maze.

The soft play will be shut and haunted by many scary surprises.

People will also have to dodge some chilling surprises on the ice.

Telford Ice Rink is getting ready to host its Halloween event. Pictured as scary clowns are Gaynor Thompson and Steven Farmer

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure said: “Telford Ice Rink is a hugely popular venue for young people both living in the borough and visiting Telford.

"The Halloween events, held at Telford Ice Rink before have so far been a huge success so this is a great opportunity for us to continue the fun and mark the end of the half-term.”

The Festival of Fright is suitable for all ages, but it is advised small children are accompanied inside the maze of terror.

The event costs £7.05 for a junior with a TLC card and £7.95 for an adult with a TLC card.

For more information email telfordicerink@telford.gov.uk or book at secureleisure.telford.gov.uk/lfbook.asp?WCI=category&selcentre=IR&selactivity=35d0bbb3-a05d-44f7-96b4-e19fd677eed8