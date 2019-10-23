TV heroes head to shops centre

Children can enjoy some extra special hero fun at Telford Centre as Catboy, Gekko and Owlette from Entertainment One’s PJ Masks make an appearance at a free and fun-packed event.

As a part of the national ‘Be A Hero’ tour, Catboy, Gekko and Owlette will be soaring into Telford Centre, appearing at Wyre Hall at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

At each appearance, families and fans of eOne’s popular animated TV series will have the chance to meet and greet their favourite characters and take part in an interactive hero moves session where youngsters can get active and learn how to get ready for adventure, just like the PJ Masks.

Airing daily on Disney Junior and Tiny Pop, PJ Masks follows the adventures of Connor, Greg and Amaya who go to school.

But as night falls and they put on their pyjamas and activate their animal amulets, they magically transform into superheroes – Catboy, Gekko and Owlette and become the PJ Masks.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre, said: “At Telford Centre we’re getting kids and families across the country up and active, with Catboy, Gekko and Owlette from PJ Masks.

“Children can enjoy some fun, free entertainment for an unforgettable day out.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces.”

For more information and to book your free tickets visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/events/pj-masks/