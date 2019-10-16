Wrestlers ready to rumble in Telford

The auditorium at Oakengates Theatre will be filled with heavyweight clashes, tag team matches, Diva competition and even royal rumbles.

Tickets are still available for the two hour spectacular, with the action kicking off at 7.30pm.

The evening will include new arrivals on the tag scene, brothers Toby and Robbie Clements.

Robbie and Toby Clements

Relying on speed and high flying action moves, the Stevenage-based pair, both in their early twenties, learned the wrestling ropes at Robbie Brookside’s top rated training school in Leicester with Toby quickly enjoying solo success and getting to the final of a national talent spotting event backed by former ring legend Kendo Nagasaki.

They will face Jim Diehard and Benton Destruction, the uncompromising near 45 stones pairing who campaign as The Henchmen, and have been rampaging around home and European rings for the past 18 months.

Other appearances will include Little Legs, Dean Allmark, heavyweight contender and physiotherapist Iestyn Rees and, after putting a number of career injuries behind him, Kain 'The Fox' Kelly.

The Henchmen

Meet and greet packs will also be on offer so fans can talk to their favourites.

Tickets can be bought from Oakengates Theatre on 01952 382382 or at superslamwrestling.com