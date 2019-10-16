Film, art and songwriting workshops to be held in Telford

The workshops, which have been organised by the Cinderloo1821 group, will give people aged 10 and up the chance to learn more about the little known slice of the area's history.

They will take place between 1.30pm and 5pm on Sunday at Wellington Library. No previous art experience is required.

The day begins at 1.30pm with a new film called Bear Witness, which explored the connection between Telford's landscape and its history.

From 2.30pm until 5pm, there will be two workshops. Collage and printmaking will be run by artistss Amanda hillier, Jill Impey and Andrew howe. They will help attendees create art using ideas from Bear Witness.

At the same time, Kate Allan will run a singing and songwriting workshop.

The event is being held as part of the Wellington Arts Festival and marks the Cinderloo Uprising, which saw about 3,000 men and women travel from all corners of what is now Telford in protest of a cut in wages at nearby collieries. Some of those marching were injured and others killed during a clash with the Shropshire Yeomanry, near to where the Forge retail park stands today.

For more information about the Wellington Festival visit wellingtonartsfest.co.uk