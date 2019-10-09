Film director in Q and A at Telford screening

The multi-award winning The Last Witness will be screened along with a Polish Buffet, with a chance to question the director afterward.

Piotr said: “I am hugely honoured to be the first director to offer a Q&A session at the Wellington Orbit and hope it will be a popular success and pave the way for many more such events with many more directors in the future. I have found that sometimes the stories behind the making of a film are as interesting if not more so than the films themselves.

“It is exactly why I wanted to make films in the first place – to create a unique experience which is artistic, entertaining and educational and one that will hopefully engage an audience and stimulate debate.”

Piotr was born in England in 1966 of Polish parents and with no formal training in film and television, The Last Witness is Piotr's second feature film and was first released in Poland in 2018 on 156 screens.

“I am hoping the local Polish community will attend the screening because the events depicted in the film seem lesser known in both Poland and the UK and touch on why the post-war Polish community in the UK was formed," Piotr said.

Special

"This is not just a Polish story but a British one also and why I felt particularly well placed to tell it as I was born in England of Polish parents.”

Sophie Eades, Wellington Orbit’s chief officer, said: “We have planned a very special evening around Piotr’s film. Starting with a Polish buffet, we will then screen the film and afterwards the audience can ask Piotr questions about the film, his career, or film making in general.

Advertising

"This really is a very special event and one that will undoubtedly be popular with the large Polish Community we have in the area."

Piotr also works regularly as a director in UK television drama. Credits include Casualty, The Coroner, Heartbeat, Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Doctors, River City, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, for which he was twice nominated for BAFTA TV Awards. Both Variety and the UK's Guardian described him as ‘a director to watch’.

Piotr’s next film is a contemporary thriller called ‘Winter in July’, in which a brother and sister fight for justice on opposite sides of the law in a Europe dealing with new threats to its security and stability including terrorism, corruption and political extremism.

For more information about the event, call Wellington Orbit on 01952 743377 or visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk

Tickets are £14 for all seats, which includes food.