Scarecrow team want to be bigger and better

There were more than 40 scarecrows at the event on Sunday last week, which was organised by Lilleshall Preschool.

They said: "A huge thanks from the committee and staff from Lilleshall Preschool for supporting the inaugural Scarecrow Festival – despite the rain which was on and off all day.

"The community spirit was palpable and it was lovely to have so many great comments about the event so thank you to everyone who has supported us this first year. We hope to make next year even better."