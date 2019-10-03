Newport Carnival organiser steps down

Graham Foster has led the committee since 2014, but will not act as chairman for the 2020 carnival.

During his time as chairman, the carnival has seen some of the biggest changes ever, including the hugely popular move to the High Street.

Graham and his wife, Julie, said they wanted to spend more time with their family, and both will still be involved in the carnival next year.

Paul Syrda will take over as carnival chairman going forward.

It was announced at the Newport Carnival Committee's annual general meeting.

Patrick Beech, vice president of the committee, said: "Our carnival this year was a huge success, building on the third year held in the High Street.

"Rain unfortunately dominated the whole day but more than ever floats entered, the procession and entertainment were probably the best ever, and people young and old braved the elements.

"At our AGM, special thanks were given to our Chairman for the last five years, Graham Foster, and of course his wife Julie and all the hard working committee.

"It was sad to hear that Graham and Julie are stepping down to have more time with their family but pleased to say they will stay on the committee."

Vice chairman and treasurer of the carnival committee will be Andrew Griffic, with the secretary position being taken by Councillor Sarah Syrda and Julie Foster.

Darah Syrda will act as stalls coordinator, Tracey Healey will be health and safety coordinator and Mai Wilkinson will be advertising and media coordinator.

The first meeting of the new carnival committee will be held on October 17 at the BOD meeting room in the High Street.

The group is also looking for a theme for next year's carnival, which will take place on June 13. Residents are invited to offer their suggestions.