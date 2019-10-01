Gala concert raising funds for running of Shropshire swimming pool

The Friends of Albrighton Swimming Pool Lottery are holding their third fundraising gala concert to take place on Saturday, October 12.

The event takes place at Albrighton Primary School featuring Animato including Stella Woodman of the Welsh National Opera Company and Damian Carter and Micheila Brigginshaw.

It will also feature the Cosford Military Wives Choir and the Abraham Darby Sax Ensemble.

The event will also include a raffle.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and tickets cost £10 each or £5 for children under 12.

The price of tickets includes wine or soft drinks.

They are available from The Library and Mogul Diamonds Book Shop.