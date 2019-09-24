Eighty years of The Wizard of Oz celebrated at Wellington Orbit

To celebrate the landmark year, Wellington Orbit will be showing the film classic at 10.30am and 7.30pm on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday.

The showing is part of this year's Telford Film Festival, and bosses at the cinema said they were thrilled with the chance to show it.

Sophie Eades, chief officer of the Wellington Orbit, said: "We are very pleased to be able to screen The Wizard of Oz – a film that means a lot to a lot of people as many of us have grown up with it.

"Seeing such a film on the big screen is a very different experience than seeing it on a television screen as it is more immersive."

The Wizard of Oz, which was released in August 1939, is believed to be the most viewed film in history, and was nominated for six Oscars – losing to that year's other big hit, Gone With the Wind.

Based on the L. Frank Baum book, it follows young Dorothy as she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on a trip to find the mysterious Wizard of Oz and get back to her home in Kansas.

Ms Eades said: "When we realised the film was 80 years old this year we realised we had to show it, hopefully, not only introduce it to a brand new audience but also enable those who’ve loved the film to enjoy it on the big screen."

Tickets cost £4 each and there will be a few surprises as part of the daytime screenings.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted that the film festival is working with the Wellington Orbit this year to host this family favourite screening of The Wizard of Oz.

"Telford Film Festival provides the opportunity for people to visit new venues across the borough and see Telford in a new cultural light and for those that haven’t yet visited Wellington’s new film venue this is a great chance to experience a classic film in the new refurbished cinema.”