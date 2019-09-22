Menu

GALLERY: Foodies fill town centre streets for Newport Food Frenzy

By Dominic Robertson | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Crowds descended on Newport as the town's 'Food Frenzy' festival continues to grow.

With sections of High street and St Mary's street sealed off to traffic crowds mingled amid more than 50 stalls offering a host of edible treats on Saturday.

The event, which was taking place for the fourth year running, has grown since it was set up, with more stall holders and entertainment featuring as part of the line-up.

Event organiser Mike Atherton said they were delighted with the way the festival had become a fixture in the town's calendar, with thousands of people expected to have attended throughout the day.

He said: "I think there is an expectation now, people have been asking "when is it?", "what will be there?"

"Newport is a great town, look at what Newport in Bloom do, what the carnival does, what we have done here. It is a fabulous place to live and enjoy your social life."

After the opening ceremony the day featured a programme of events in the cookery theatre, including talks from chefs and experts on different diets, foods, as well as a cook off challenge.

Shropshire Falconry were present along with musicians and a juggler.

Mr Atherton said they hoped the event would also serve to put Newport on the map and bring more visitors to the town.

He said: "We think it achieves our objectives of running a good community event, welcoming visitors from outside the town into Newport who will hopefully come back and shop in the future."

Mr Atherton said the team behind the event will not be resting on their laurels and are intent on making sure they continue to

He said: "I think there is scope to build it further, we are not complacent, we are proud of what we have done but we can do more and do it better."

