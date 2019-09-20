Scarecrow fun at village's first festival

Lilleshall Preschool is hosting the inaugural Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival next weekend to raise funds for the school.

Visitors are invited to join in the fun by walking the scarecrow trail and scoring their favourite creations.

As well as judging for the best scarecrow, there will also be competitions for the best 'crazy' vegetable creations and for the best scarecrow fancy dress.

Individuals and groups are invited to submit scarecrow entries. It is £5 per scarecrow for individuals, charities and community groups, and £10 per scarecrow for businesses.

Scarecrows can be located on private land but they must be visible from the highway, or they can be placed at the Preschool.

Last entries for the festival is no later than 12 noon on Friday 20 September.

Also on the day, there will be special character visits, a treasure hunt, hot food and drink, stalls, games and music.

The fun starts at 10am until 3pm on Sunday 29 September.