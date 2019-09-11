Getting ready for Newport Food Frenzy

Organisers of the popular food and drink festival said this year would be bigger and better than ever before.

Mike Atherton, who is one of the people behind the event, said: "Whether it’s making food, selling food or simply tasting food, this is sure to be an event that will captivate the interest of food lovers.

"The event includes a range of food and drinks-related activities, including a variety of food and drink vendors, food related competitions, street entertainers, an ale trail, and much more.

"We have a great programme of events with some of the country's best chefs."

The Food Frenzy will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 21.

Stallholders will be selling a variety of artisan foods including breads, cheeses, preserves, oils, cakes, pies and pizza, fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of local and regionally brewed beers, ciders, wines, gins and rums.

An international selection of hot and cold foods will be on offer, including the best of British, Asian, French and African cuisine.

The free-to-enter event will take place in St Mary Street, Lower Bar, and High Street, with road closures between the Newport Hotel and the library.

A food theatre will be held at Haberdashers Adams School, with demonstrations, culinary talks and cookery competitions.

For more information visit facebook.com/NewportFoodFrenzy