Fans set to descend on Telford Comic Con

Southwater Library will be packed at all floors with other fun activities of all sorts including VR experience, Raspberry Pis, LEGO and children’s craft activities, teenage doodle boards.

There will also be gaming demonstrations throughout the day such as Dungeons & Dragons, Yu-Gi-Oh and others.

Arts students and graduates from University Centre Telford will be running a number of free workshops for both children and parents, such as Manga Character Design Workshop, Superhero themed Clay Making & Animation Workshop, Cosplay Concept and Creation Public Lecture and Games Design Presentation.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for leisure, said: "The free Comic Con event hosted by Southwater Library has proved a real success in the last two years – that’s why it’s back again with even more fun and interactive activities for all ages, that will ensure a perfect day out for the whole family.

Art exhibits including pop art, pixel art and 3D printing will also be on site.

“Hopefully lots of people will take up the opportunity to experience it in our wonderful Southwater library.”