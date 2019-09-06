Radio fans go ga ga for Telford event

Hundreds of radio and electronic experts descended on the Harper Adams University Campus at Edgmond.

Hamfest, run by Telford and District Amateur Radio Society, was held for many years at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale, but organisers said they needed more space for visitors to enjoy the marvels of wireless technology.

They said: "One group spent Saturday evening building a mini-transmitter, whilst others had a two-way YouTube video session with an expert radio amateur in Melbourne, Australia. Other presenters shared their memories of being involved in seaborne Pirate Radio in the 1970s and 80s, or alternatively launching and tracking a high altitude balloon from Shropshire to south London last month.

"The weather was kind to visitors, so different groups and individuals set up stands both inside the spacious student halls and outside to share experiences and sell everything from a single component to a complete radio station, known as a transceiver."

Organisers are already making plans to repeat the event in September 2020, and meanwhile invite anyone with an interest in electronics and radio communication to come to their regular activity meetings.

They are held at 8pm every Wednesday evening at Little Wenlock village hall.