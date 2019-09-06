First-ever scarecrow festival for Shropshire village

Lilleshall Preschool will host the event, which will begin at 10am on September 29 in the preschool grounds, but will take place across the village.

People attending the festival will be invited to join the fun by walking the scarecrow trail and scoring their favourite scarecrows.

Individuals and groups can build their own scarecrow to join the competition.

Competition entries are £5 per scarecrow for charities, individuals and community groups, or £10 for businesses.

Scarecrows can be located in people's gardens so long as they are visible from a public highway, or at the preschool.

Entries will be accepted until midday on September 20.

The day will also include a fancy dress competition, where people can dress as scarecrows, a crazy vegetable competition, a harvest festival themed treasure hunt and more.