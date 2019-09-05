Delight as film festival comes to Telford

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin’s cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted Telford Film Festival is taking place down in the Ironbridge Gorge – it is a great opportunity for anyone visiting Ironbridge for the Festival of Imagination to head to Maws and see what this venue has to offer.”

Screen icon Audrey Hepburn’s most famous film, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, will be shown at The Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield, on September 20, complete with a New York-style buffet. Food will be served at 6.30pm and the film starts at 8pm.

The larger Festival of Imagination, which is a celebration of Ironbridge Gorge, is happening between September 14 and 29 across the World Heritage Site.

The Artisans at Maws Craft Centre will be hosting a range of crafting taster experiences as part of their festival offer from upholstery basics to crafting with ceramics.

Within that festival, Telford Film Festival features a host of classic movies.

The first, the critically-acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, is being shown this Friday at Telford Town Park, and will be followed on Saturday by a sing-along version of The Greatest Showman.

On September 17, Abba musical Mamma Mia will be shown at Dale End Park in Ironbridge. RAF Cosford will also host a showing of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on September 20, followed by Top Gun on September 21.

Mary Poppins Returns will be shown at Dale End Park on September 22, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again shown in the same venue on September 23.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum will host a showing of Miners’ Hymns alongside Wellington Brass Band on September 26. The Wizard of Oz will be shown on September 28 and 29 at Wellington Orbit.

The last film of the month will be the new "live-action" version of Disney’s Dumbo at Dale End Park.

To buy film tickets call the box office on 01952 382382 or visit ticketstelford.com/whats-on/film