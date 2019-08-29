Telford's Christmas Market to return this November

The hugely popular event will return on November 21 and will run for 33 days, through to December 23.

The usual selection of food, gifts and crafts will be housed in chalets in the area outside Telford Shopping Centre again this year, running from outside Wilkos and through to Southwater One.

The Christmas market

But this year will also offer festive visitors the chance to warm through in tipis in Southwater Sqaure, near the lake.

The event is now in its fourth year and will be organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and Retail Alternatives.

Last year's event saw a slightly delayed opening due to "extreme" high winds.

But that didn't stop thousands of people coming out to enjoy old favourites including mulled wine, Dutch cheese and German sausage.