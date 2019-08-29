Telford Ice Rink to hold third and final summer foam party

The event aims to bring young people from across the borough together.

The summer foam party, which takes place on ice, will include music, disco lights and foam.

It will take place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

It costs £7.05 for a junior with a TLC card and £7.95 for an adult with a TLC card.

Members of the public will be able to skate around the rink with the added enjoyment of disco lights and music, while foam cannons shoot several feet of suds and bubbles over the ice.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure said: “Telford Ice Rink is a hugely popular venue for young people both living in the borough and visiting Telford.

"The foam parties which have been held over the summer so far have been a huge success so this is a great opportunity for us to continue the fun and mark the end of summer.”

The event is suitable for all ages.

Book here