Newport Carnival team forming plan for next year's event

Patrick Beech, vice president of the Carnival Committee, said this year's event had been a resounding success, despite heavy rain.

He said: "It gives me great pleasure to report this year despite dreadful weather on the day the Carnival was an astounding success.

"The bravery of Newport people has to be acknowledged battling against heavy rain all day.

"The floats were the best ever and children all ages have to be congratulated for all their efforts.

It was a wet one at Newport Carnival this year, but organisers say it was still a resounding success

"We of Newport must thank our hard working committee which is formed at the AGM in September each year for sheer dedication organisation and hard work to put on a show like this.

"These things don't just happen and with the event now in the High Street, the town surely benefited from the thousands of people who thronged the street all day long."

The next annual general meeting of the committee will be held on September 12. It will take place at the Royal British Legion in Newport from 7pm.

The date of next year's carnival will be June 13.

"May I invite people of all ages to attend," Patrick said.

"We will make you very welcome – no pressures, just do what you can and ideas are always welcome."