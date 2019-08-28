Menu

Parachute display and stunts at Weston Park's Midland Game Fair

By Lisa O'Brien | Shifnal | Telford entertainment | Published:

The Lightening Bolts Parachute Display Team will be at Weston Park for the Midland Game Fair.

Weston Park

Visitors can also watch motocross stunts and the Chudleys Gundog Championships.

The event takes place on September 14 and 15. Tickets costing £20 will be available at the entrance each day of the show.

Countryman Fairs organise five award-winning events across the UK throughout the year, each showcasing the best in country life. Tickets can be bought in advance at midlandgamefair.co.uk.

