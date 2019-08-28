Advertising
Parachute display and stunts at Weston Park's Midland Game Fair
The Lightening Bolts Parachute Display Team will be at Weston Park for the Midland Game Fair.
Visitors can also watch motocross stunts and the Chudleys Gundog Championships.
The event takes place on September 14 and 15. Tickets costing £20 will be available at the entrance each day of the show.
Countryman Fairs organise five award-winning events across the UK throughout the year, each showcasing the best in country life. Tickets can be bought in advance at midlandgamefair.co.uk.
