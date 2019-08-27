Menu

Welly-wanging at Shropshire village hall

By Rory Smith | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

An annual welly-wanging event will draw crowds to a Shropshire village hall this weekend.

The Willey Village Hall group will hold its Welly-Wanging event on Sunday starting at 12pm.

There will also be a barbecue and indoor skittles competition with trophies to be won.

Participants are being asked to bring food and drink for the event, which will see the group use its new field beside the hall north of Bridgnorth for the first time.

Table football, pool, table tennis and swing ball games will also be played.

Entry to the event costs £2 for adults and £1 for under 15s.

For more information or to book a place contact Sheila Shaw on 01952882324 or visit Downes Greengrocers on Broseley High Street.

