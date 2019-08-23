Menu

Flower, vegetable and craft show in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

A flower, vegetable and craft show will be held in Telford tomorrow.

Horsehay Horticultural Society’s annual flower, vegetable and craft show will be held in Horsehay Village Hall.

Schedules are out and can be viewed on Horsehay Horticultural Society’s Facebook page under files.

There is still time to enter this year’s show as entries are taken today at the village hall from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Children classes are free to entry.

The show opens for viewing to the public tomorrow at 3pm and offers refreshments and a raffle, with presentations of trophies at 6pm.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

