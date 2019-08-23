Flower, vegetable and craft show in Telford

Horsehay Horticultural Society’s annual flower, vegetable and craft show will be held in Horsehay Village Hall.

Schedules are out and can be viewed on Horsehay Horticultural Society’s Facebook page under files.

There is still time to enter this year’s show as entries are taken today at the village hall from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Children classes are free to entry.

The show opens for viewing to the public tomorrow at 3pm and offers refreshments and a raffle, with presentations of trophies at 6pm.