Family fun day for Newport food bank

Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Families will be able to take part in a fun day to raise money for Newport's food bank.

The event will be held at Burton Borough's sports hall on August 29 from midday until 4pm.

Stalls will include a penalty shoot out, a bake sale, face painting and more.

To take part, people need to either make a cash donation of their choice or bring in a donation of food.

The donations and fun day are being organised by students taking part in the National Citizen Service.

Organisers said: "Food banks are really struggling at the minute due to it being the summer holidays and all donations are extremely important."

