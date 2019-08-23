Family fun day for Newport food bank

The event will be held at Burton Borough's sports hall on August 29 from midday until 4pm.

Stalls will include a penalty shoot out, a bake sale, face painting and more.

To take part, people need to either make a cash donation of their choice or bring in a donation of food.

The donations and fun day are being organised by students taking part in the National Citizen Service.

Organisers said: "Food banks are really struggling at the minute due to it being the summer holidays and all donations are extremely important."