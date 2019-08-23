Advertising
Family fun day for Newport food bank
Families will be able to take part in a fun day to raise money for Newport's food bank.
The event will be held at Burton Borough's sports hall on August 29 from midday until 4pm.
Stalls will include a penalty shoot out, a bake sale, face painting and more.
To take part, people need to either make a cash donation of their choice or bring in a donation of food.
The donations and fun day are being organised by students taking part in the National Citizen Service.
Organisers said: "Food banks are really struggling at the minute due to it being the summer holidays and all donations are extremely important."
