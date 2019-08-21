Telford fun day raises more than £1,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Telford Centre held its annual One Great Day family fun day in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The event on Monday was held in partnership with Telford Young Carers, with all proceeds raised on the day being split between the two charities.

Staff at the shopping centre said the event had been ‘amazing’ and the day raised a total of £1,396.07.

Visitors enjoyed fete activities, face-painting, arts and crafts, cake sale, tombola and bumper cars.

Telford Centre spokeswoman Katie Broome said: “It’s been an amazing fundraising activity.

“ One Great Day is an annual event we hold in centre supporting two charities – one being Great Ormond Street Hospital and the other being a local charity, this year Telford Young Carers was our chosen local charity.”

Ms Broome added: “Both charities do amazing work for children and young people, so we are so pleased to have been able to raise this amount of money and both worthy causes can benefit from funds raised.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported the event.”

There are an estimated 18,000 unpaid family carers in Telford and Wrekin, and one quarter of those provide 50 hours or more of unpaid care per week.

There are 50,000 children and young people looking after someone in the UK.

Telford Young Carers provide invaluable support to young carers in the Telford & Wrekin area.

Proceeds from the event will contribute to providing emotional, practical support and fun social activities for young carers.