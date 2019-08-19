Vintage show a success at RAF Cosford

Thousands of nostalgia enthusiasts flocked to the visitor attraction to soak up the sight and sounds of a bye gone era that featured styles and design through the ages, from the glamorous art deco of the 1920s, through to the bold colours and power suits of the 1980s.

It is the second year running that the museum organisers have put on the fledging show which has attracted new families to the site off the A41.

Among the amazing displays was a wedding dress collection inside the museum's Hercules put on by Debrysire's Wedding on the Ration 1939 to 1952.

Visitors to check out the wedding garments included pictured Shrewsbury couple Julie Bourett, 46 and Dave Williams, 52, who tied the knot at a 1940s themed event in Ironbridge earlier this year.

Julie says: "It's our first time here and we are enjoying it. We popped in to meet Pete and Marie Bainbridge who set up the wedding gown display because they were very helpful when we were organising our own wedding. They gave us some very good advice.

Suzannah Marland -Griffiths hangs out the laundry

"We had our photo taken next to one particular dress that was made with the same fabric as my vintage wedding dress."

Museum spokesperson Michelle Worthington said the staff and volunteers were delighted with the response to the show that also featured live music, vehicles, a barber shop in a silver coloured Air Streamer caravan an hair stylist, a photo booth, a craft fair in the V10 plane, a vintage clothes tent and a fairground.

The park and ride service was also operating a vintage bus.

She says: "The show has been very well received by the public. It's only the second year that we've run it so it's still getting established but it's going very well.

"The show has also introduced us to a new audience."

Dave Williams and Julie Bourett in the wedding dress display in the Hercules

"Were pleased with how it's gone.We've had displays in the Hercules and the V10 planes and actors.

"We've added some new things including the vintage fairground

Other visitors included Michelle and Andy Francis, of Walsall, who said they were on a well earned day out.

Michelle, 54, says: "I absolutely love anything that has a vintage theme. We haven't been here since our children were small and they're all grown up now. I am really enjoying the the day. The planes are gorgeous and I love the clothes and the hairstyles.

"It's been well worth the trip."