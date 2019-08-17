Star Wars and Top Gun at RAF Cosford outdoor screenings

The highest grossing Star Wars movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens and one of the most popular aviation movies ever Top Gun will be shown on a giant inflatable screen, set against a backdrop of aircraft on September 20 and 21.

Film buffs can enjoy watching light sabre battles and Maverick under the moonlight in what organisers say is the perfect setting for films about flight.

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said: “Both movies are fitting for us as a venue, where else can you watch movies about flight surrounded by real military aircraft and get the chance to climb inside an aircraft to buy your popcorn?

Getting prepared for the event

"We hope that two gilms, combined with the unique setting and all the added extras, plus the chance to dress up as your favourite character from the film, will create an enjoyable and memorable cinema experience for our visitors.”

Digital projectors and surround sound equipment will create the cinematic experience and the museum will be transforming the Hercules aircraft into a popcorn bar where visitors can step on-board to purchase their essential movie snacks.

Abi said that, on the build up to the movie, visitors could take advantage of some of the food and drink, including a delicious selection of American inspired street food.

"Then sit back, relax and enjoy some cocktails, beer or a glass of fizz served from a converted VW Campervan, or keep a look out for the vintage caravan where you can purchase a range of hot beverage, including freshly ground coffee and delicious hot chocolate.

"Film fans are encouraged to bring picnic chairs and blankets for their own comfort as the film will be screened outdoors on a grassed area - there is no allocated seating, so arrive early to get the best spot.

"Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drink on the night, all drinks must be in plastic bottles or cans and no BBQs are permitted."

Both films are certified 12A and may contain material that is not generally suitable for children aged under 12. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket holders will also have exclusive after-hours access to the Museum’s Hangar 1 when gates open at 6pm.

Tickets are available from rafmuseum.org/cosford priced at £13 per person.

Tickets will also be available on the evening priced at £15 per person, subject to availability.

Parking for ticket holders is free of charge.