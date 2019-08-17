Last few tickets to see Rob Beckett in Telford

He will be trying out new material when he brings his ‘work in progress’ show to Telford’s Oakengates Theatre on September 23. Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit five years ago and within his first year he had won four new act competitions, as well as being nominated for the prestigious Adelaide Fringe Best Newcomer Award in 2011.

After quickly establishing himself on the circuit, his cheeky0chappy persona saw him winning fans by starring on BBC1’s Live At The Apollo and Would I Lie To You, among many other TV shows.

He went on to become co-host of the ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, from 2012 to 2014.

Since 2016, Beckett has been a team captain on the E4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats and the narrator of the reality series Celebs Go Dating.

Alongside fellow comedian Ian Smith and former footballer Jimmy Bullard, Beckett also hosts UK television channel Dave’s comedy-football podcast The Magic Sponge; an irreverent look at the lives of professional footballers.

Tickets cost £19.50 for show, which starts at 8pm. They are available from the box office on 01952 382382.