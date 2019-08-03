Shropshire outdoor drama retreat for youngsters

Moonstruck Astronaut theatre company and Wrekin Forest School have joined forces to offer an acting experience in the heart of nature for seven to 16-year olds.

From August 27 and 28 participants will be able to create their own plays and perform them.

Hannah de Quincey, who is a professional theatre director and founder of Moonstruck Astronaut drama company, will be leading the workshops.

She said: “Learning drama in a magical outdoors setting will make for a truly remarkable experience for the children.

“There is no other growth tool like being a drama student. While they are enjoying creating a play and learning how to act, they are developing their verbal and non-verbal communication skills, presentation skills, teamwork, empathy, risk-taking, self-expression, self-discipline, time management, self-efficacy, self-esteem and of course their imagination and creative skills.

“On top of this, rehearsing and performing in the outdoors will improve their physical and vocal clarity. Well-taught drama students understand how to communicate clearly in person – an absolutely essential life skill.”

The retreat is to take place on the site of Wrekin Forest school from 9am to 4pm on both days and places are limited to ensure every child experiences the full benefits of attending. Those who join in pairs before August 12 will receive £5 off the overall cost of £85 per child.

Jude Ellis, director of Wrekin Forest School, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Hannah and sharing this new adventure. Let’s get kids doing drama, having fun, making new friends and connecting with nature.”

Mrs Ellis and Mrs de Quincey, who is also a secondary school drama teacher, have a shared background in education and passion for empowering youth.

For further information, please call 07961050961 or email hannah@moonstruckastronaut.com