Hair of the dog! Ironbridge pub provides watering hole for thirsty pooches

By Mat Growcott | Ironbridge | Telford entertainment | Published:

There's nothing like stopping off for a quick drink on a warm summer day – even if you're a dog.

Golden Ball landlady Helen Pickerill, left, with Diesel the dog and Sophie Rickerby who came up with idea

One Ironbridge pub took this to the next level and created their very own little watering hole for passing pooches.

And The Golden Ball's contraption is already proving a huge hit with customers.

Staff at the pub said: "It's been brilliant – especially over the warmer days. It's been very popular with local dogs."

The pub, which has dog-friendly rooms inside as well, posted about the beer barrel conversion on social media.

When it turned out to be a huge success, they decided they would make one of their own.

It was the brainchild of Sophie Rickerby, who works at the pub.

Guests had a go at creating a new name for the mini pet pub.

Suggestions included Wooferspoons, The Golden Bowl and Hair of the Dog.

