Hair of the dog! Ironbridge pub provides watering hole for thirsty pooches
There's nothing like stopping off for a quick drink on a warm summer day – even if you're a dog.
One Ironbridge pub took this to the next level and created their very own little watering hole for passing pooches.
And The Golden Ball's contraption is already proving a huge hit with customers.
Staff at the pub said: "It's been brilliant – especially over the warmer days. It's been very popular with local dogs."
The pub, which has dog-friendly rooms inside as well, posted about the beer barrel conversion on social media.
When it turned out to be a huge success, they decided they would make one of their own.
It was the brainchild of Sophie Rickerby, who works at the pub.
Guests had a go at creating a new name for the mini pet pub.
Suggestions included Wooferspoons, The Golden Bowl and Hair of the Dog.
