Alzheimer's charity picked for Newport's Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Event organiser Esther Wright chose the group because of their energetic fundraising and awareness raising efforts for a disease that touches many families.

The partnership was announced with a special cry by Newport Town Crier Peter Taunton at Chetwynd Deer Park.

The picturesque parkland will host Proms and Prosecco in the Park for a third successive year on September 14.

Esther said: "The Shropshire branch of Alzheimer's Research UK involves energetic volunteers who work tirelessly to support an important cause.

"The official partnership allows them to set up their stall at Proms and Prosecco in the Park, enabling the group to raise funds and speak to our festival-goers.

"I'd like to thank town crier Peter Taunton for giving a special cry to announce our partnership."

Proms and Prosecco in the Park has attracted crowds of close to 2,000 music-lovers to Newport in 2017 and 2018.

The unique event culminates with a Last Night of the Proms finale, where a host of musicians perform classics including Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia in front of an audience of flag-waving one-day outdoor festival-goers.

But it is not simply a classical music event. Popular singers and songs from the West End feature alongside World class string quartets and festival-goers are treated to a memorable mix of musical styles.

The 2019 headliner is Jon Moses whose West End credits include playing the lead in Jesus Christ Superstar. Acclaimed as one of the UK’s leading baritones, Jon’s voice has been described as incredible by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Shropshire based swing singers The Ronnies will bring a stylish pre-pop vibe to the event and other artists include a concert band featuring a repertoire ranging from to jazz, film scores, pop and rock.

Esther said: “We provide a family friendly festival designed to appeal to the whole family. A big part of the appeal are the local singers and musicians who get the chance to perform in front of a big, friendly crowd, with fabulous sound and lighting, alongside our established star performers. Our artists are carefully chosen to appeal to a crossover classical and pop audience.”

Tickets are now on sale, see fizzfestivals.com