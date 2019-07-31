David Bradley and Alex Kingston latest Doctor Who stars coming to Telford's comic con this December

The pair will join David Tennant, Matt Smith and Catherine Tate in meeting fans at the International Centre this December.

As well as playing the First Doctor in Peter Capaldi's last episode, David Bradley is also known for his role as caretaker Filch in the Harry Potter franchise and as the scheming Walder Frey in Game of Thrones.

Alex Kingston, as well as playing River Song in Doctor Who, is also known for Elizabeth Corday in ER and Dinah Lance in Arrow.

Other guests include Michael Rooker, from The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy, and Joe Pantoliano from The Matrix and The Sopranos.

Seth Gilliam and Josh McDermitt from The Walking Dead will join the event, as well as Mario voice actor Charles Martinet and Rose McGowan from Charmed.

The event will take place on December 7 and 8. For more information visit walescomiccon.com