Telford author's shot at literary fame

Steve Brotherton from Aqueduct in Telford has taken early retirement so that he can concentrate on his writing career.

He made his published debut with Another Shot which told the story of Freddie and Jo-Jo, two old flames who are reunited in a coffee shop 35 years after the end of their teenage romance. The characters were amalgamations and caricatures of people Steve knew from his teenage years, and he drew on his own experience of lost love.

The second book in the trilogy is called An Extra Shot. It follows the pair's story, and what appears to be a reigniting of their romance, but Jo-Jo is agonising over a dark secret she has harboured for most of her adult life.

Steve said: "I’m 57 and retired in April from a senior manager post working in the public sector after over 30 years working in adult social care.

"I am now going to concentrate on my writing with the second book to be published on July 28. I’m currently working on the third book, as yet untitled, which should be out in the summer of 2020."

An Extra Shot is published by Book Guild Publishing and is available from Waterstones, Amazon, and other outlets.