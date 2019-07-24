Cider company wants to open micro pub in Newport

Hurst View Cider company wants to convert a vacant building in Baddeley Court and has submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The plans state that the scale of the development will provide capacity for about 30 people.

The company, which launched in 2011 making craft cider and perry from a home-based cider shed, plans to use the premises to sell its products together with a selection of craft ales and wines, all of which will be on a constantly rotational basis.

The venue would employ one full time and two part time members of staff.

A report, lodged with the planning application, says: "The development will appeal to visitors to the town, however we also hope to make the pub an important part of the local community, adopting the micro pub ethos of favouring conversation above other forms of entertainment.

"The creation of a new pub which can serve the community supports a number of areas within the community section of the council’s local plan.

"This proposal will make a positive contribution to the diversity and vitality of Newport.

"It offers an entirely new type of pub which will appeal to both local residents and visitors."

It says the new micro pub will attract people to the area for both retail and leisure purposes, and will enhance the character and appeal of the town.

It is proposed that potential anti-social behaviour will be tackled with the installation of CCTV and the intention to create a local pub watch scheme.

There will be no live music or entertainment.

The plans say the site cannot accommodate off-road car parking but there is a large public car park a few metres away.

The proposed opening hours are 5pm to 11pm on Wednesday and Thursdays, noon to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 10pm on Sundays.

It would be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The site is accessed off a pedestrian area that links the High Street with a large public car park to the east of the land.

Hurst View Cider company currently sells and promotes its products via micro bars, farm shops and food festivals.

It is based at Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by Telford & Wrekin Council in the upcoming months.