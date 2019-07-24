Casablanca, Breakfast at Tiffany's and other classics to be shown at Telford Film Festival

The town hosted its first film festival last year as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, and it proved successful enough that it will return in September.

There will be six weeks of screenings and special events in venues all over town.

Joining the line-up are some family favourites including Mamma Mia, Wizard of Oz Sing along, Mary Poppins Returns and Dumbo.

Telford Steam Railway will also host two special events in the carriages, Scoobie Doo Halloween Ghost Train and one for the adults; Brief Encounter which includes a prosecco afternoon tea.

Other long standing films classics include Stan and Ollie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Star Wars Force Awakens, Top Gun, Casablanca and many others.

Telford Shopping Centre will also be staging another evening out when they will be presenting the film Chopping Mall. This special event is hosted by Trash Film Club, a regular Midlands based cinema night which celebrates films that are so bad they’re good! This event features live commentary.

Other film festival venues include Oakengates Theatre, a Yurt at Dale End Park, RAF Cosford, Telford Cineworld, Dawley Town Hall, Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre, The Museum of Iron, Ketley Community Centre and Wellington Orbit.

Councillor Rae Evans, Cabinet Member for Customer Services, Partnerships, Culture & Leisure said: “We are delighted that Telford Film Festival is returning this year with a programme which has something to offer everyone with both new and old films.

“The film events provide great opportunities for residents and visitors to see Telford in a new cultural light, have some unusual filmic experiences and visit some venues and locations which they may have not been to before.”

Telford Film Festival will also be supporting Severn Hospices Sunset Cinema at their outdoor screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody and Greatest Showman in early September. These films are organised by the charity and all monies raised will go to the continuing caring for families living with incurable illness.

Tickets are now available for the festival, which is being organised in partnership with Flatpack Projects who are part of Film Hub Midlands.

For more information visit ticketstelford.com