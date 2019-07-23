Soap star to headline this year's Telford pantomime

Playing Fleshcreep at The Place in Oakengates will be Oliver Mellor, best known for his role as Dr Matt Carter in Coronation Street. He has also racked up TV credits in Cold Feet, Eastenders, Emmerdale, Doctor Who and The Royal in an impressive career.

Back by popular demand and playing Jack will be comedian Carl Dutfield, who brought the house down last year as Buttons in Cinderella.

Cabaret star Tim Ames will bring Dame Trott to life with his glamorous costumes, musical show pieces and humour.

Showcasing the very best of Telford’s talent will be Chloe Barlow, who will be making her debut in pantomime playing Princess Jill. She recently graduated First Class BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre from Edge Hill University.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Customer, Cultural & leisure services and partnerships, said: “We are very excited that we have another excellent cast lined up for Jack and the Beanstalk that will celebrate 20 years of pantomime shows here in Telford.

“Our cast have a vast amount of acting experience, particularly in the theatre and particularly pantomimes and I look forward to a fantastic show in the winter ahead.

“We believe that we have the best value pantomimes in the West Midlands that is guaranteed to give lots of laughs with lots of audience interaction so I would encourage people to get their tickets as soon as possible because they are already selling really well.”

Jack And The Beanstalk will run from December 11 to January 5..

Tickets cost from £8 and can be purchased online at theplacetelford.com or from the Box Office on 01952 382382.