Shropshire Kids Festival will return to Telford

Organisers Shropshire Festivals have confirmed that the successful show which was launched in 2018 will be held next April after a break.

Attractions include giant inflatables, squirty shoot outs, a huge foam party, roller disco, arts and crafts, music areas, toddler zones, messy play, sports zones and gladiator style games.

Bookings are available via www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk