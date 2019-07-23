Advertising
Shropshire Kids Festival will return to Telford
Shropshire Kids Festival is set to return to Telford International Centre next year.
Organisers Shropshire Festivals have confirmed that the successful show which was launched in 2018 will be held next April after a break.
Attractions include giant inflatables, squirty shoot outs, a huge foam party, roller disco, arts and crafts, music areas, toddler zones, messy play, sports zones and gladiator style games.
Bookings are available via www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk
