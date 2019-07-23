Augmented reality brings fairy magic to Weston Park

Weston Park, near Shifnal, will be opening its doors to the Enchanted Glen, where families will be able to experience the latest augmented reality technology. Children can follow the trails through Temple Wood while discovering the different fairies that live there.

The event will take place every Wednesday until the week of August 31 at Weston Park. The park offers other family activities such as riding the miniature railway or going through the Walled Garden Maze.

Lady Diana Bridgeman was the woman behind the idea of The Enchanted Glen. She wrote her own stories whilst living at Weston Park in 1917, at the age of 10. She describes walking through the woods and seeing 'pixies, fairies, goblins, brownies, gnomes and elves, with all their wings and their costly jewels and laces'.

Marketing manager Andrea Webster, for Weston Park, said: “Enchanted Glen is inspired by the imagination of children, and the magical atmosphere evoked by the nature and beauty of Temple Wood. After a wonderful first year in 2018, we are delighted to be able to add more midsummer magic to the experience that visitors will enjoy.”

Tickets are priced at £7.50 for seniors, £8 for adults and £4 for children aged four to 14 years old.

