Doctor Who stars coming to Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover

The trio have joined the ever expanding list of guests coming to the International Centre this December for Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.

The former Wales Comic Con has moved over the border after demand from fans for a larger venue.

David Tennant, fresh from his appearance in the Amazon Prime adaption of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Good Omens, is also known for Broadchurch and the Harry Potter series. Matt Smith got his break in Doctor Who, but will also be recognisable for his performance in The Crown. Catherine Tate's credits include her own sketch show and The Office US.

Visitors to the event will be able to meet the three of them, as well as others.

Previously announced guests include walkingMichael Rooker, from The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy, and Joe Pantoliano from The Matrix and The Sopranos.

Seth Gilliam and Josh McDermitt from The Walking Dead, Mario voice actor Charles Martinet and Rose McGowan from Charmed.

The event will take place on December 7 and 8. For more information visit walescomiccon.com