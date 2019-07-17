Into Orbit: Volunteers call at Wellington's new cinema and community centre

Wellington Orbit, which opened its new 63-seater cinema a couple of weeks ago, is asking those who could spare some time and would like to help to come forward as volunteers.

Sophie Eades, chief officer at the cinema, said: “We are so appreciative of those hard-working volunteers we already have, some work at the servery making barista coffee, some wait on tables and help us keep the café clean and others like helping wash up. "We also have volunteers who help with stewarding when we are showing films – all essential roles to keep us flowing smoothly.”

Rosie and Daisy Hill, who are volunteers at the Wellington Orbit

She added: "We still need more help though. If anyone would like to come and volunteer, we will be running a welcoming session on Saturday 20th July at Wellington Orbit from 3-6pm, and we’d love to meet you!””

Daisy Hill, 21 from Wellington who is in her second year studying psychology at Swansea University, said: “Everyone is really friendly so it makes a great learning and working environment.

“There are so many transferable skills to learn and it is so nice to be part of the revival of Wellington. I think this is the best volunteering project in Wellington.”

Rosie Hill, 17, Daisy’s sister, said: “It is very welcoming and a great place to learn with helpful people. It’s good for my confidence and good for the community too."