Meet Blackout: The dance outfit which won Telford's Got Talent - in pictures

The troupe finished top of the pile after a dramatic final showdown at The Place theatre, in Oakengates, last month ahead of another dance group Full Out when a tie-breaker vote by the audience decided the outcome.

Featuring 15 dancers on the night they impressed the organisers, judges including ex Eastender actor Ricky Norwood and the crowd with their Harry Potter film score routine to win the £500 prize and the trophy at the sold out finale.

A Blackout dancer

The dance group based at Blackout Dance Camp was set up by dance and fitness instructor Levan Peart, who appeared in ITV's Britain's Got Talent with another Telford group High Definition in 2011. The former Blessed Robert Johnson College pupil has also appeared in Sky 1's Got to Dance series.

Blackout

"I think we were shocked and surprised when we were announced as the winners of Telford's Got Talent. We were overwhelmed with happiness and just overjoyed. It was really down to a lot of hard work.

"It was quite a long competition which started a number of months before the final. In the end we were ecstatic to be representing ourselves so well in our home town of Telford.

The group rehearses

Advertising

"Since then we have performed a several community events and it has been great to get out and about in the locality," Levan, 23, says.

Blackout has performed at Hadley Community Fun Day, the group also performed the winning routine at Hadley Learning Community's (HLC)dance festival also held at Oakengates. And is due to perform at Leegomery's fun day soon.

A member of the troupe

The members will be competing in the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool next month and have also qualified for the European championships, in Germany, next year.

Blackout is based at the Laura Deighton Dance Company at High Street, Dawley. Sessions for over 12s and adults is on Fridays from 6pm to 7.30pm. While children's sessions are at HLC, in Waterloo Road, Hadley, on Wednesdays 6pm to 6.45pm.